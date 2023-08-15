On Tuesday, Jose Siri (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

Jakob Junis TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has 10 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .220.

Siri has picked up a hit in 46 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has homered in 26.6% of his games this season, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.

Siri has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this season (31 of 79), with two or more RBI 13 times (16.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (45.6%), including nine multi-run games (11.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Giants

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .237 AVG .201 .287 OBP .232 .511 SLG .522 15 XBH 19 11 HR 12 25 RBI 24 52/10 K/BB 56/6 4 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings