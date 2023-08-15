On Tuesday, Jose Siri (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has 10 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .220.
  • Siri has picked up a hit in 46 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • He has homered in 26.6% of his games this season, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Siri has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this season (31 of 79), with two or more RBI 13 times (16.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 36 games this season (45.6%), including nine multi-run games (11.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Giants

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 37
.237 AVG .201
.287 OBP .232
.511 SLG .522
15 XBH 19
11 HR 12
25 RBI 24
52/10 K/BB 56/6
4 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 123 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Junis (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Texas Rangers while allowing just one hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.