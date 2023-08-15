Jose Siri vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jose Siri (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has 10 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .220.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 46 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has homered in 26.6% of his games this season, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.
- Siri has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this season (31 of 79), with two or more RBI 13 times (16.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (45.6%), including nine multi-run games (11.4%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.237
|AVG
|.201
|.287
|OBP
|.232
|.511
|SLG
|.522
|15
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|12
|25
|RBI
|24
|52/10
|K/BB
|56/6
|4
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 123 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Junis (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Texas Rangers while allowing just one hit.
