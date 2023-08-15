Isaac Paredes -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Jakob Junis on the hill, on August 15 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Giants.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .246 with 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 43 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 104 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.1% of them.

He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 104), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has an RBI in 42 of 104 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 40 of 104 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .236 AVG .254 .339 OBP .366 .503 SLG .486 18 XBH 22 13 HR 10 39 RBI 31 32/20 K/BB 44/23 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings