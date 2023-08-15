Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isaac Paredes -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Jakob Junis on the hill, on August 15 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Giants.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .246 with 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 43 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 104 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.1% of them.
- He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 104), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has an RBI in 42 of 104 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 104 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|.236
|AVG
|.254
|.339
|OBP
|.366
|.503
|SLG
|.486
|18
|XBH
|22
|13
|HR
|10
|39
|RBI
|31
|32/20
|K/BB
|44/23
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 123 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will look to Junis (3-3) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Texas Rangers while surrendering one hit.
