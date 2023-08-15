Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (.448 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .302 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- In 61.8% of his games this season (55 of 89), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (29.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has had an RBI in 31 games this year (34.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 34 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|39
|.284
|AVG
|.324
|.335
|OBP
|.365
|.510
|SLG
|.375
|18
|XBH
|4
|8
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|15
|36/11
|K/BB
|22/8
|3
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, one per game).
- Junis (3-3) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Texas Rangers while allowing just one hit.
