The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

Jakob Junis TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .221.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 57.0% of his 79 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.5% of them.

In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 32.9% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .226 AVG .217 .327 OBP .302 .421 SLG .434 12 XBH 14 7 HR 8 25 RBI 22 54/19 K/BB 36/17 4 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings