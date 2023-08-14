After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Ryan Walker) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 125 hits and an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .512.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 17th in slugging.

Diaz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 70.3% of his games this year (71 of 101), with multiple hits 37 times (36.6%).

He has gone deep in 16 games this season (15.8%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In 38 games this season (37.6%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season (53.5%), including 13 multi-run games (12.9%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .353 AVG .290 .427 OBP .376 .544 SLG .475 21 XBH 20 9 HR 7 33 RBI 26 39/24 K/BB 34/23 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings