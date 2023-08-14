Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Ryan Walker) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 125 hits and an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .512.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 17th in slugging.
- Diaz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 70.3% of his games this year (71 of 101), with multiple hits 37 times (36.6%).
- He has gone deep in 16 games this season (15.8%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 38 games this season (37.6%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season (53.5%), including 13 multi-run games (12.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.353
|AVG
|.290
|.427
|OBP
|.376
|.544
|SLG
|.475
|21
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|26
|39/24
|K/BB
|34/23
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Walker (4-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.40 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers while giving up only one hit.
- The 27-year-old has a 2.40 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 30 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.