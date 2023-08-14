After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Ryan Walker) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto is hitting .263 with .

Pinto has had a base hit in three of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

In eight games played this season, he has not homered.

Pinto has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 .000 AVG .417 .000 OBP .417 .000 SLG .417 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 3/0 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

