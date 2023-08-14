Oddsmakers have listed player props for LaMonte Wade Jr and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Rays vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (5-3) will take the mound for the Rays, his 13th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jul. 31 7.0 3 1 1 8 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 7.0 6 3 2 9 0 at Royals Jul. 15 6.0 6 1 1 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 7 5.2 2 2 1 8 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has recorded 125 hits with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 59 runs.

He's slashing .323/.403/.512 so far this season.

Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Aug. 13 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 0 1 5 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Wade Stats

Wade has collected 85 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.389/.415 so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 7 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

