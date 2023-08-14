Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field on Monday at Oracle Park against Ryan Walker, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth in MLB play with 173 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball, slugging .444.

The Rays' .255 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (620 total runs).

The Rays rank ninth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.201).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow (5-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.15 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Monday, July 31, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Glasnow is aiming to record his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.

Glasnow is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has given up at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Jalen Beeks Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore 8/11/2023 Guardians W 9-8 Home Aaron Civale Xzavion Curry 8/12/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Shawn Armstrong Gavin Williams 8/13/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Home Zach Eflin Tanner Bibee 8/14/2023 Giants - Away Tyler Glasnow Ryan Walker 8/15/2023 Giants - Away Zack Littell - 8/16/2023 Giants - Away Aaron Civale Ross Stripling 8/18/2023 Angels - Away - Tyler Anderson 8/19/2023 Angels - Away Zach Eflin Chase Silseth 8/20/2023 Angels - Away Tyler Glasnow Patrick Sandoval

