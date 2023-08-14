Monday's contest at Oracle Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (71-49) going head to head against the San Francisco Giants (63-55) at 9:45 PM ET (on August 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Ryan Walker (4-1, 2.40 ERA).

Rays vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-4.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 97 games this season and won 63 (64.9%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 55-22 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 620 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

