On Monday, Manuel Margot (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .249 with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

Margot has picked up a hit in 49 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in 3.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 81), and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Margot has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (30.9%), with more than one RBI in four of them (4.9%).

In 32.1% of his games this season (26 of 81), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .202 AVG .295 .261 OBP .333 .298 SLG .411 7 XBH 13 2 HR 1 15 RBI 14 25/9 K/BB 25/7 3 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings