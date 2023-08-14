Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac Paredes -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on August 14 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 43 walks while batting .247.
- He ranks 98th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Paredes has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (19.4%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 39.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (38.8%), including 12 multi-run games (11.7%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.236
|AVG
|.257
|.339
|OBP
|.372
|.503
|SLG
|.497
|18
|XBH
|22
|13
|HR
|10
|39
|RBI
|30
|32/20
|K/BB
|41/23
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Giants allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers while surrendering one hit.
- In 30 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.40, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
