On Monday, Christian Bethancourt (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .215 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 40 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this season (22.1%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .227 AVG .203 .272 OBP .232 .383 SLG .331 12 XBH 9 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 33/8 K/BB 34/5 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings