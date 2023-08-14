The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .221.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has an RBI in 26 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.4%.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .226 AVG .217 .327 OBP .302 .421 SLG .434 12 XBH 14 7 HR 8 25 RBI 22 54/19 K/BB 36/17 4 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings