Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .221.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has an RBI in 26 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.4%.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.226
|AVG
|.217
|.327
|OBP
|.302
|.421
|SLG
|.434
|12
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|22
|54/19
|K/BB
|36/17
|4
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 122 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Walker (4-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.40 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers while giving up just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.40, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 30 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
