On Sunday, Wander Franco (hitting .415 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Guardians.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.475) thanks to 46 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Franco enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .450 with two homers.

Franco has reached base via a hit in 77 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has driven home a run in 39 games this year (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 44.6% of his games this year (50 of 112), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 53 .282 AVG .279 .341 OBP .348 .500 SLG .447 28 XBH 18 10 HR 7 37 RBI 22 38/20 K/BB 31/22 15 SB 15

Guardians Pitching Rankings