Player props can be found for Wander Franco and Steven Kwan, among others, when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will send Zach Eflin (12-6) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 15th, .974 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 7.0 4 1 1 8 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 6.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 26 4.0 7 5 5 3 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 7.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Royals Jul. 16 3.0 7 5 5 0 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Franco Stats

Franco has 23 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs, 42 walks and 59 RBI (124 total hits). He's also swiped 30 bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.344/.475 so far this year.

Franco hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .415 with a triple, four home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 12 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 9 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 124 hits with 25 doubles, 16 home runs, 46 walks and 58 RBI.

He has a slash line of .323/.402/.513 on the year.

Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .455 with three doubles and three RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 0 1 5 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 4-for-4 1 0 1 4

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Kwan Stats

Kwan has 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 39 RBI (127 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .271/.341/.382 on the season.

Kwan will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, two triples and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrés Giménez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Gimenez Stats

Andres Gimenez has 96 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .237/.310/.383 so far this season.

Gimenez has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Gimenez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

