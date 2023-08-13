Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field on Sunday at Tropicana Field against Zach Eflin, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth-best in MLB action with 173 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .445.

The Rays rank 10th in the majors with a .255 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (618 total).

The Rays rank ninth in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.195).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Eflin (12-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 23rd of the season.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Eflin is trying to secure his third straight quality start in this outing.

Eflin is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Jalen Beeks Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore 8/11/2023 Guardians W 9-8 Home Aaron Civale Xzavion Curry 8/12/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Shawn Armstrong Gavin Williams 8/13/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Eflin Tanner Bibee 8/14/2023 Giants - Away Tyler Glasnow Logan Webb 8/15/2023 Giants - Away Zack Littell - 8/16/2023 Giants - Away Aaron Civale Ross Stripling 8/18/2023 Angels - Away - Reid Detmers 8/19/2023 Angels - Away Zach Eflin Tyler Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.