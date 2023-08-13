Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Guardians.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 11 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks while batting .256.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 60.2% of his games this year (68 of 113), with multiple hits 29 times (25.7%).
- He has homered in 15.0% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.3% of his games this year, Arozarena has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (12.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 54 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|.262
|AVG
|.249
|.377
|OBP
|.346
|.432
|SLG
|.418
|16
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|30
|54/28
|K/BB
|61/28
|11
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (8-2) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.92 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
