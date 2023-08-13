Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley (.303 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Guardians Player Props
|Rays vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Guardians
|Rays vs Guardians Odds
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .259 with 20 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.
- Raley has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (15.4%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this year (30.8%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (38.5%), including 12 multi-run games (13.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.226
|AVG
|.286
|.333
|OBP
|.355
|.492
|SLG
|.539
|19
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|10
|16
|RBI
|26
|44/13
|K/BB
|50/10
|6
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 120 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee (8-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.92 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.92 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.