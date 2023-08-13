The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley (.303 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .259 with 20 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.

Raley has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (15.4%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this year (30.8%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (38.5%), including 12 multi-run games (13.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .226 AVG .286 .333 OBP .355 .492 SLG .539 19 XBH 19 6 HR 10 16 RBI 26 44/13 K/BB 50/10 6 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings