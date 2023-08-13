The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .273 with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Lowe is batting .368 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Lowe has had a hit in 60 of 93 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits 25 times (26.9%).

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (15.1%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 37 games this season (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season (40 of 93), with two or more runs eight times (8.6%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 49 .273 AVG .273 .297 OBP .333 .427 SLG .523 16 XBH 21 3 HR 11 18 RBI 40 41/5 K/BB 51/17 11 SB 13

