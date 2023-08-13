On Sunday, Jose Siri (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .216 with nine doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks.

Siri has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 26.9% of his games this season, and 8% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (38.5%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored in 36 of 78 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .237 AVG .194 .287 OBP .226 .511 SLG .519 15 XBH 18 11 HR 12 25 RBI 23 52/10 K/BB 55/6 4 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings