The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .247 with 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 43 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 21st in slugging.

Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 53.4% of his games this year (55 of 103), with at least two hits 23 times (22.3%).

He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has had an RBI in 41 games this year (39.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .236 AVG .257 .339 OBP .372 .503 SLG .497 18 XBH 22 13 HR 10 39 RBI 30 32/20 K/BB 41/23 1 SB 0

