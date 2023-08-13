Harold Ramirez and his .393 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .293 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.
  • Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
  • In 10.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, Ramirez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 33 games this year (37.9%), including four multi-run games (4.6%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 38
.276 AVG .313
.331 OBP .352
.507 SLG .351
18 XBH 3
8 HR 1
26 RBI 14
36/11 K/BB 21/8
3 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 120 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.92, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
