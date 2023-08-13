Harold Ramirez and his .393 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .293 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

In 10.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Ramirez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 games this year (37.9%), including four multi-run games (4.6%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 38 .276 AVG .313 .331 OBP .352 .507 SLG .351 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 26 RBI 14 36/11 K/BB 21/8 3 SB 1

