On Sunday, August 13, 2023, the Las Vegas Aces (26-3) host the Atlanta Dream (15-15) one game after A'ja Wilson scored 40 points in the Aces' 113-89 victory over the Mystics. This contest airs on CBS Sports Network and BSSE at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-17) 175.5 -2100 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-16.5) 174.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-16.5) 175.5 -1748 +900 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-16.5) 175.5 -2500 +875 Bet on this game with Tipico

Dream vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • The Dream have compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.
  • Aces games have gone over the point total 17 out of 28 times this season.
  • Dream games have gone over the point total 12 out of 29 times this year.

