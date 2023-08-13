Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .215 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 39 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

In 9.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has had an RBI in 17 games this year (22.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .226 AVG .203 .273 OBP .232 .387 SLG .331 12 XBH 9 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 32/8 K/BB 34/5 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings