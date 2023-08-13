Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is batting .215 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 39 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • In 9.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bethancourt has had an RBI in 17 games this year (22.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 35
.226 AVG .203
.273 OBP .232
.387 SLG .331
12 XBH 9
4 HR 3
13 RBI 10
32/8 K/BB 34/5
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
  • Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering six hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.92, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.