The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Lowe has recorded a hit in 45 of 78 games this year (57.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 28 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .233 AVG .217 .336 OBP .302 .434 SLG .434 12 XBH 14 7 HR 8 25 RBI 22 52/19 K/BB 36/17 4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings