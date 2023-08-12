The field for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee at TPC Southwind will include Viktor Hovland. The tournament takes place from August 10-12.

Viktor Hovland Insights

Hovland has finished under par 13 times and shot 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Hovland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Hovland has won one of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average four times.

Hovland hopes to qualify for the weekend for the 24th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 19 -7 277 2 23 5 8 $10.8M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Hovland has one top-20 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 31st.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

This course is set up to play at 7,243 yards, 228 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Southwind has a recent scoring average of -2.

Hovland will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,311 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland finished in the 21st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at The Open Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 88th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Hovland shot better than 89% of the field at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.78.

Hovland failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Hovland had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.3).

Hovland's nine birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average of 3.4.

In that last competition, Hovland's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 8.1).

Hovland finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Hovland bettered the field's average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

