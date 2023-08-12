Held from August 10-12, Sepp Straka is set to play in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Looking to place a wager on Straka at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Sepp Straka Insights

Straka has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Straka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five appearances, Straka has one win and two top-five finishes.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Straka has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 26 -6 278 1 20 5 8 $8.8M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Straka did not make the cut in any of his last three trips to this event.

TPC Southwind measures 7,243 yards for this tournament, 228 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

TPC Southwind has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Straka has played in the past year has been 90 yards longer than the 7,243 yards TPC Southwind will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Straka's Last Time Out

Straka was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the 12th percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Straka was better than 72% of the competitors (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Straka recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Straka had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.4).

Straka had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that most recent outing, Straka's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Straka finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Straka finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

