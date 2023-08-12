On Saturday, Rene Pinto (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  • Pinto has while hitting .294.
  • Pinto has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
  • Pinto has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
.000 AVG .417
.000 OBP .417
.000 SLG .417
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
2/0 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
  • Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering one hit.
  • In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.90, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
