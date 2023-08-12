The Tampa Bay Rays (70-48) and Cleveland Guardians (56-61) clash on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The probable starters are Shawn Armstrong for the Rays and Gavin Williams (1-3) for the Guardians.

Rays vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Armstrong - TB (0-0, 1.15 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-3, 2.90 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shawn Armstrong

Armstrong (0-0) will take the mound for the Rays, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the St. Louis Cardinals without allowing a hit.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 1.15, a 5.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .830.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams (1-3) takes the mound first for the Guardians in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.90 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering one hit.

During nine games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to his opponents.

Williams is looking to secure his third quality start of the season.

Williams will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

