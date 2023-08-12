Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (70-48) will clash with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (56-61) at Tropicana Field on Saturday, August 12. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Rays vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shawn Armstrong - TB (0-0, 1.15 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (1-3, 2.90 ERA)

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 95 times this season and won 62, or 65.3%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 45-17 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (72.6% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 60% chance to win.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been victorious in 19, or 38.8%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 1-12 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Wander Franco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Jose Siri 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+230)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 1st Win AL East +175 - 2nd

