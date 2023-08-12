How to Watch the Rays vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
A couple of hot hitters, Wander Franco and Jose Ramirez, will try to keep it going when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are fourth-best in MLB play with 172 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay's .444 slugging percentage is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.255).
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (612 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Rays are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.192).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send Shawn Armstrong (0-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the righty threw two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-6
|Away
|Erasmo Ramírez
|Matt Manning
|8/8/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Miles Mikolas
|8/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Dakota Hudson
|8/10/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-2
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/11/2023
|Guardians
|W 9-8
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Xzavion Curry
|8/12/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Gavin Williams
|8/13/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Tanner Bibee
|8/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Logan Webb
|8/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|-
|8/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Ross Stripling
|8/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|Reid Detmers
