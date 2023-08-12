Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -150 +125 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 65.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (62-33).

Tampa Bay has gone 45-17 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (72.6% winning percentage).

The Rays have a 60% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by bookmakers 118 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-53-4).

The Rays have put together a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-21 31-27 28-21 42-27 56-41 14-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.