Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (70-48) and Cleveland Guardians (56-61) squaring off at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on August 12.

The probable pitchers are Shawn Armstrong for the Rays and Gavin Williams (1-3) for the Guardians.

Rays vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 95 times and won 62, or 65.3%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 45-17 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 612 total runs this season.

The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule