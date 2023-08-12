The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .256 with 11 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.

Arozarena will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.

Arozarena has had a hit in 67 of 112 games this season (59.8%), including multiple hits 29 times (25.9%).

In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.2%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 40 games this year (35.7%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 54 .262 AVG .249 .376 OBP .346 .436 SLG .418 16 XBH 15 9 HR 9 37 RBI 30 53/28 K/BB 61/28 10 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings