Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Guardians Player Props
|Rays vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .256 with 11 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.
- Arozarena has had a hit in 67 of 112 games this season (59.8%), including multiple hits 29 times (25.9%).
- In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.2%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 40 games this year (35.7%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|54
|.262
|AVG
|.249
|.376
|OBP
|.346
|.436
|SLG
|.418
|16
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|37
|RBI
|30
|53/28
|K/BB
|61/28
|10
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.90 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.