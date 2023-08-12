Luke Raley -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .255.

Raley has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (50 of 90), with more than one hit 19 times (21.1%).

In 13 games this season, he has homered (14.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

Raley has driven home a run in 27 games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 34 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .215 AVG .286 .321 OBP .355 .455 SLG .539 17 XBH 19 5 HR 10 14 RBI 26 44/12 K/BB 50/10 6 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings