The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .273 with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last games.

Lowe has had a hit in 59 of 92 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 25 times (27.2%).

He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 92), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 37 games this season (40.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 49 .274 AVG .273 .298 OBP .333 .432 SLG .523 16 XBH 21 3 HR 11 18 RBI 40 40/5 K/BB 51/17 10 SB 13

