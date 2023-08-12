Jose Siri -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has eight doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .216.
  • Siri has gotten a hit in 44 of 77 games this year (57.1%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (15.6%).
  • In 27.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Siri has driven home a run in 30 games this year (39.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 46.8% of his games this season (36 of 77), with two or more runs nine times (11.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 36
.237 AVG .194
.288 OBP .226
.511 SLG .519
14 XBH 18
11 HR 12
25 RBI 23
49/10 K/BB 55/6
4 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
  • Williams (1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.90, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .210 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.