Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has eight doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .216.
- Siri has gotten a hit in 44 of 77 games this year (57.1%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (15.6%).
- In 27.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has driven home a run in 30 games this year (39.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 46.8% of his games this season (36 of 77), with two or more runs nine times (11.7%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.237
|AVG
|.194
|.288
|OBP
|.226
|.511
|SLG
|.519
|14
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|12
|25
|RBI
|23
|49/10
|K/BB
|55/6
|4
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.90, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .210 batting average against him.
