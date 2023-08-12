Isaac Paredes -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes leads Tampa Bay in total hits (84) this season while batting .250 with 40 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

In 53.9% of his 102 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has had at least one RBI in 40.2% of his games this year (41 of 102), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .242 AVG .257 .346 OBP .372 .516 SLG .497 18 XBH 22 13 HR 10 39 RBI 30 29/20 K/BB 41/23 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings