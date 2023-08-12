Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes leads Tampa Bay in total hits (84) this season while batting .250 with 40 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- In 53.9% of his 102 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has had at least one RBI in 40.2% of his games this year (41 of 102), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.242
|AVG
|.257
|.346
|OBP
|.372
|.516
|SLG
|.497
|18
|XBH
|22
|13
|HR
|10
|39
|RBI
|30
|29/20
|K/BB
|41/23
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Williams (1-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
