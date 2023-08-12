The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.345 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .291 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 60.5% of his games this season (52 of 86), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 86), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28 games this season (32.6%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 33 games this season (38.4%), including four multi-run games (4.7%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 38
.272 AVG .313
.327 OBP .352
.503 SLG .351
18 XBH 3
8 HR 1
25 RBI 14
36/11 K/BB 21/8
3 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
  • Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 24-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
