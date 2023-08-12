Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Guardians Player Props
|Rays vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .216 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 39 of 75 games this season (52.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (14.7%).
- In 9.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has had an RBI in 17 games this season (22.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 75 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.228
|AVG
|.203
|.275
|OBP
|.232
|.390
|SLG
|.331
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|32/8
|K/BB
|34/5
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.