Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the fourth-worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.
Watch the Buccaneers this season on Fubo!
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, six Buccaneers games went over the point total.
- Tampa Bay averaged 346.7 yards per game offensively last year (15th in ), and it allowed 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense.
- The Buccaneers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 away from home.
- As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.
- The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (66.1 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (60.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown a season ago and picked up 481 yards (28.3 per game).
- In 12 games for the Panthers, Baker Mayfield passed for 1,313 yards (109.4 per game), with six touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.8%.
- In 17 games last year, Devin White registered 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 124 tackles.
Bet on Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of August 12 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.