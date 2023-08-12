Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After hitting .222 with three home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Gavin Williams) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks while batting .221.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (44 of 77), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 19.5% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 25 games this year (32.5%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season (27 of 77), with two or more runs nine times (11.7%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.226
|AVG
|.217
|.333
|OBP
|.302
|.435
|SLG
|.434
|12
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|22
|50/19
|K/BB
|36/17
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
