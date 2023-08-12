The FedEx St. Jude Championship is entering the final round, and Andrew Putnam is currently in 33rd with a score of -5.

Looking to place a wager on Andrew Putnam at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Andrew Putnam Insights

Putnam has finished under par 11 times and shot 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 19 rounds.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 19 rounds.

Over his last 19 rounds, Putnam has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five appearances, Putnam's average finish has been 40th.

Putnam has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Putnam will try to prolong his streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 31 -6 274 0 23 3 3 $3.2M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Putnam has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 45th.

Putnam has made the cut in each of his last four trips to this event.

Putnam finished 33rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,016 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,243-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Putnam has played in the past year has been 37 yards longer than the 7,243 yards TPC Southwind will be at for this event.

Putnam's Last Time Out

Putnam was in the 92nd percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which landed him in the 46th percentile of the field.

Putnam shot better than 82% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Putnam recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Putnam did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Putnam recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Putnam's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Putnam finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on six of the eight par-5s, more than the field average of 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Putnam finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Putnam Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Putnam's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

