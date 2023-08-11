Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 119 hits and an OBP of .397 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- In 69.4% of his games this season (68 of 98), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (35.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 35 games this year (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 52 of 98 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.344
|AVG
|.290
|.417
|OBP
|.376
|.531
|SLG
|.475
|18
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|26
|37/23
|K/BB
|34/23
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, one per game).
- Curry gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.