Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, Wander Franco (.750 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
- Franco has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .471 this season.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Franco enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .600 with two homers.
- Franco has gotten at least one hit in 68.2% of his games this year (75 of 110), with at least two hits 35 times (31.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Franco has driven home a run in 38 games this year (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 49 of 110 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.280
|AVG
|.279
|.339
|OBP
|.348
|.493
|SLG
|.447
|27
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|22
|35/19
|K/BB
|31/22
|14
|SB
|15
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Curry (3-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.95, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
