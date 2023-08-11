Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Guardians on August 11, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Wander Franco, Jose Ramirez and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Aaron Civale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Civale Stats
- Aaron Civale (5-3) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 15th start of the season.
- He has six quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- Civale has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Civale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 5
|4.1
|9
|3
|3
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 30
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 25
|8.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Pirates
|Jul. 19
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Rangers
|Jul. 14
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 121 hits with 23 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 41 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He's slashed .279/.343/.471 on the year.
- Franco will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .600 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 9
|3-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 6
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 5
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has recorded 119 hits with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 56 runs.
- He has a slash line of .317/.397/.504 on the season.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 8
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Tigers
|Aug. 6
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|7
|at Tigers
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 52 walks and 65 RBI (122 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashing .280/.354/.485 so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 10
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 123 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .268/.340/.373 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
