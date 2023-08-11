Sportsbooks have listed player props for Wander Franco, Jose Ramirez and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rays vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Civale Stats

Aaron Civale (5-3) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 15th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Civale has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 5 4.1 9 3 3 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 30 6.0 3 0 0 4 2 vs. Royals Jul. 25 8.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Pirates Jul. 19 5.1 5 2 2 3 1 at Rangers Jul. 14 5.0 5 2 2 2 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Aaron Civale's player props with BetMGM.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Franco Stats

Franco has 121 hits with 23 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 41 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashed .279/.343/.471 on the year.

Franco will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .600 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 9 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 6 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Tigers Aug. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has recorded 119 hits with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 56 runs.

He has a slash line of .317/.397/.504 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 6 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 at Tigers Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 52 walks and 65 RBI (122 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .280/.354/.485 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 2

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 123 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashed .268/.340/.373 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.