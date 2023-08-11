When the Tampa Bay Rays (69-48) play the Cleveland Guardians (56-60) at Tropicana Field on Friday, August 11 at 6:40 PM ET, Wander Franco will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Guardians are +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rays (-210). The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - TB (5-3, 2.55 ERA) vs Xzavion Curry - CLE (3-1, 2.95 ERA)

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 94 times and won 61, or 64.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Rays have gone 16-5 (76.2%).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Guardians have come away with 19 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+115) Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Jose Siri 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+160) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Luke Raley 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 1st Win AL East +200 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.