The Tampa Bay Rays versus Cleveland Guardians game on Friday at 6:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Wander Franco and Andres Gimenez.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Guardians have +165 odds to upset. The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -200 +165 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-3.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 64.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (61-33).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 20-7 record (winning 74.1% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

In the 117 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-53-4).

The Rays have a 10-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-21 31-27 28-21 41-27 55-41 14-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.