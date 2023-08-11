Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (69-48) and Cleveland Guardians (56-60) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 11.

The Rays will give the nod to Aaron Civale (5-3, 2.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Xzavion Curry (3-1, 2.95 ERA).

Rays vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 5-3.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 94 games this season and won 61 (64.9%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has entered 21 games this season favored by -210 or more and is 16-5 in those contests.

The Rays have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 603 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule