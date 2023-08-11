Jose Siri -- with an on-base percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .216 with eight doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks.

In 44 of 77 games this season (57.1%) Siri has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).

He has gone deep in 21 games this season (27.3%), homering in 8.1% of his plate appearances.

Siri has had an RBI in 30 games this year (39.0%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 46.8% of his games this year (36 of 77), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .237 AVG .194 .288 OBP .226 .511 SLG .519 14 XBH 18 11 HR 12 25 RBI 23 49/10 K/BB 55/6 4 SB 3

